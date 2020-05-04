HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a complaint that a man was impersonating a police officer in the Clayton Park area on the weekend.

Police received a report around 1 p.m. Sunday that a suspicious person was parked in the parking lot at 61 Chadwick Place.

The caller told police that the man -- who was reportedly wearing a black hat with “RCMP-POLICE-GRC” written on it -- was sitting in a light grey sedan.

Police say, when the passerby asked the man what he was doing, the man said he was with Halifax Regional Police and was watching trails in the area.

The man and the vehicle had left the area before police arrived on scene.

Police say neither Halifax Regional Police nor the RCMP had officers in that area at the time.

Investigators are now trying to track down the man, who is described as white and in his 50s. He has a large build and a grey moustache.

Police say he was wearing a black nylon zip-up shirt and a black baseball cap with “RCMP-POLICE-GRC” written on it.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the man, or who has video from the area, to contact police.

In light of the incident, police are reminding citizens that they can ask to see an officer’s ID card and badge, and also call 902-490-5020 to confirm an officer’s identity.

‘Highly irresponsible actions’

The sighting was reported two weeks after a gunman, who was dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica RCMP cruiser, went on a rampage in Nova Scotia, ultimately killing 22 people in several communities.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella expressed his frustration over the incident on Twitter.

“Highly irresponsible actions, especially during a sensitive time,” tweeted Kinsella.

“It’s extremely important to be mindful of the impact such actions and words can have on many others.”Highly irresponsible actions, especially during a sensitive time. It’s extremely important to be mindful of the impact such actions and words can have on many others. https://t.co/buKOdrR4uV