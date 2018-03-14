

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are questioning in connection with the suspicious disappearance of a woman last month.

Police haven’t released any details about the man and no charges have been laid.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen at 95 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth on Feb. 25. The 40-year-old woman was reported missing to police on March 3.

Investigators say they are treating her disappearance as suspicious.

MacKenzie is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-five inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

She is believed to have been wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.