Halifax police release images of two men suspected of identity theft

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five-foot-ten, 180 pounds, with short brown hair that is shaved on the sides, a goatee and glasses. (HRP) The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five-foot-ten, 180 pounds, with short brown hair that is shaved on the sides, a goatee and glasses. (HRP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island