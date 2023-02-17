Halifax police release images of two men suspected of identity theft

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection to an identity theft incident that started last year in Bedford, N.S.

On Dec. 12, 2022, police received a report of a number of individuals allegedly attempting to use a man's identity to open and use bank accounts that had been created in his name without his knowledge.

Police say currently, investigators have two suspects who have not yet been identified.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, approximately five-foot-ten, 180 pounds, with short brown hair that is shaved on the sides, a goatee and glasses.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, standing about five-foot-ten, 180 pounds, with short black hair and a beard.

Police have released images of the men in hopes it will help someone identify them.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspects' identity, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.