Halifax police release photo of stabbing suspect from Dalhousie University homecoming party

Halifax Regional Police has released a photo of a man suspected in a stabbing that happened during an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party in Halifax last fall.

The 2022 unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party saw a crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 people.

During the event, a bonfire was set in the street, fireworks were set off, and police say officers were kicked, punched, spat on and had objects thrown at them.

Around 10:20 p.m., police were in the area of Jennings and Larch Street when a 19-year-old man with stab wounds approached them.

Police say paramedics weren’t able to respond to the scene because of safety concerns, so officers brought the man to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday. They are asking anyone with information about his identity to contact them.

The suspect is described as a man with shoulder-length brown hair and tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a dark shirt with a white pattern across the back, white pants and white sneakers.

Investigators also believe there are people who may have video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CHARGES LAID LAST MONTH

In an update last month, police said two 19-year-old men had been charged and 122 summary offence tickets had been issued as a result of the gathering.

Jordan Samuel Oszlak, 19, was charged with:

three counts of assaulting a police officer

assaulting a police officer with a weapon

resisting arrest

Luke Lockhart Slipp, 19, was charged with:

two counts of assaulting a police officer

causing a disturbance

resisting arrest

Halifax police said they also issued a total of 122 summary offence tickets:

112 for Liquor Control Act violations

summary offence tickets for noise bylaw violations

Homecoming is a fall tradition for students at Dalhousie University, but the school hasn’t taken any responsibility for the unsanctioned event.

In a previous email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Dalhousie University said it has warned students that attending street parties is unacceptable:“It’s a complex and growing problem across North American universities that pose a high-risk for alcohol-related and safety incidents on campuses and nearby neighbourhoods.”