Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist

Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the crash on Dunbrack Street, near the exit ramps to Highway 102, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling north on Dunbrack Street when his bike struck the back of a transport truck and trailer that was coming off Highway 102.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and continued driving south on Dunbrack Street after the collision.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the 17-year-old boy later died in hospital.

Investigators are still trying to find the truck and are looking to speak with the driver.

Police have now obtained video from the incident and on Thursday they released a photo of the truck believed to be involved in the crash.

The truck is described as blue-grey, with a sleepover cab and grill protector. It was towing an empty tri-axle container chassis.

Investigators are asking the driver, or anyone who was in the area and has information or video, to contact police at 902-490-5020.