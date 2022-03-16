Halifax police release photos of man suspected in laundry room break-ins

Police in Halifax are investigating two break and enters into the laundry room of an apartment building.

“On December 22 and again on December 23, 2021, a man broke into an apartment building on North Street and proceeded to break into the laundry room. The suspect damaged the laundry machines and took a quantity of cash,” said the Halifax Regional police in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 20s to 40s, approximately 200 pounds, and five-foot-eight-inches to five-foot-ten-inches tall.

Police are releasing photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information in relation to the identity of the suspect or the incidents to call 902-490-5016.