Halifax police release photos of suspect in assault with weapon, vehicle theft

The Halifax Regional Police has released photos of suspects involved in an alleged assault with a weapon and motor vehicle theft in Halifax last week.

At about 3:30 a.m. on March 8, RCMP in Halifax received a report a motor vehicle was stolen in Timberlea, according to a police news release.

At about 4:30 a.m., Halifax police saw the vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf, in the 100 block of Chain Lake Drive. Police say they attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it continued at a slow speed.

A dark-coloured Ford pickup truck, which was following the police car, then hit the car. The officer’s vehicle went off the road, but the officer was not injured, police say.

Investigators say they found the Volkswagen Golf parked and unoccupied near Grand Haven Boulevard in Halifax at about 11:40 p.m.

Police are still searching for the second suspect vehicle, described as a Ford F-150 with an extended cab and Nova Scotia license plate GKV546.

The suspected driver of the Ford is described as:

a white woman

with long blonde hair

about five-feet-eight-inches tall

a medium build

wearing black clothing

If anyone has information or video related to the incident, police ask them to call 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.