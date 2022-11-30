Halifax police remind public to be vigilant of holiday scams

Halifax Regional Police are reminding the public to be aware of new and reoccurring holiday scams after receiving several reports so far this season.

In each incident, police say a victim receives a call from someone pretending to be a friend of family member saying they have been arrested and are in jail. The caller then pretends to be a lawyer and tells the victim they need to pay to have their loved one released.

"Police remind people to be suspicious of any emails or calls asking for money and to make sure the caller is legitimate before sending any money," said Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Police add people should not distribute personal information in any form, whether solicitation happened by email, phone, or in person, unless certain of identification and the legitimacy of the organization, or you initiated contact.

"A reminder that police and government organizations will not go to your door to request money," police added.

Additionally, online shoppers are reminded to be wary of the following in order to avoid marketplace scams:

Browse the site for information on its policies, tips for safe transactions and reporting suspicious and fraudulent activity.

Be cautious of anyone who asks for payment in advance of being able to verify that the item exists and that the seller is the legitimate owner.

Do not give out personal or banking information over the phone, text message, email or the internet.

When buying or selling, meet in person to see the product and exchange funds.

When meeting a person in public to either sell or pick up an item, the following safety measures are suggested:

Meet in well-lit and populated public places, like a coffee shop or grocery store parking lot during business hours.

Agree to meet in a place that you are comfortable with; don’t be forced to accept a last-minute change in location.

Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you will be back or take them along with you.

If you own a cell phone, take it with you.

Anyone who has lost money or their identity has been compromised due to a scam is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, report it online, or call 1-888-495-8501.