Halifax police respond to tractor trailer which flipped over on highway
Police say the driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger were taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:05PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:06PM ADT
Early Saturday morning, Halifax Regional Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer which flipped over approaching Burnside from Highway 118 at Exit 12.
Police say the driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger were taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police units remained on-scene and both ramps from Highway 118 Exit 12 headed into Burnside Wright Avenue were closed.
Motorists were advised to use a different route during the closure.