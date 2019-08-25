

CTV Atlantic





Early Saturday morning, Halifax Regional Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer which flipped over approaching Burnside from Highway 118 at Exit 12.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger were taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police units remained on-scene and both ramps from Highway 118 Exit 12 headed into Burnside Wright Avenue were closed.

Motorists were advised to use a different route during the closure.