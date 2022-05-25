Halifax police respond to weapons call in Spryfield, say there is no threat to public

There is a heavy police presence in the Spryfield area of Halifax, where police are investigating a weapons complaint.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 0-100 block of Sylvia Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police have released few details, but say there is no threat to the public.

A multi-unit apartment building is blocked off by police tape and windows and glass on a door have been smashed.

There is no word on any injuries or arrests at this time.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and they will release more information when it becomes available.