    • Halifax police say 29-year-old woman caught driving 60 km/h over speed limit

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    A woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111, near Victoria Road in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

    “The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 116 km/h in a 50 km/h zone,” police say in a news release.

    The 29-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    The woman was suspended from driving for seven days.

