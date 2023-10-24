Halifax police say 29-year-old woman caught driving 60 km/h over speed limit

A woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111, near Victoria Road in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 116 km/h in a 50 km/h zone,” police say in a news release.

The 29-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The woman was suspended from driving for seven days.

