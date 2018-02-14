

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say there is no threat to the public after a suspicious package was found inside a vehicle on Highway 102.

Police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the southbound shoulder of the highway, between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits, at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a suspicious package inside the vehicle. Members of the explosive disposal unit also responded to the scene.

Police now say there is no threat to the public, but they didn’t specify what was inside the package.

The southbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits for several hours Wednesday morning. They have since reopened to traffic.