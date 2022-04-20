Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground

Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police received a call about a suspicious package at a playground at the intersection of Chebucto Lane and Chebucto Road around noon.

Part of Chebucto Road was closed for about an hour while officers and members of the forensic identification section carried out their investigation.

Chebucto Road has since reopened.