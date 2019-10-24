Two days after Linda Lamontagne was murdered, little is known about how the 65-year-old was killed or what possible motive may have been behind the homicide.

Lamontagne's body was found in the backyard of a Willow Street residence Tuesday.

Her son, Ryan Richard Lamontagne has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains after it's alleged he tried to bury his mother's body.

"It's very unexpected," said resident Brielle Leblanc. "It's a pretty quiet neighbourhood, especially this side of Willow Street, and I just keep thinking, it's weird, you know, I was probably making dinner or doing homework while something like that was going on, which is really terrifying and unsettling to think about."

The odd circumstances have Melina Owen wondering.

"Just the fact it was a young guy and his mom makes me wonder if there's some type of mental health issue maybe with him," Owen said.

Forensic identification officers spent the last two days combing the property for evidence, even calling in Halifax Search and Rescue volunteers to help search for clues.

Thursday afternoon, police concluded their work at the home, although they aren't saying what, if any, evidence they found.

"We can't speak to the specifics of what that evidence may be as that will form part of our case that we do bring before the courts," said Halifax police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

Police won't say if Ryan or Linda Lamontagne lived at the residence where her body was found, but do say the accused was not known to them before he was arrested for murder.

"We would ask that if there is anyone out there that hasn't spoken to police or we haven't reached out to that may have information in relation to this, that they contact us directly if they choose or they can do it anonymously as well through Crimestoppers," MacLeod said.

As for Ryan Lamontagne, he's been remanded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital and is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for a fitness hearing.