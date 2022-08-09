Halifax police search for convenience store robbery suspect

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a store early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K convenience store at 389 Bedford Highway around 4:15 a.m. for a reported robbery.

According to a news release from police, a man entered the store, demanded money and then fled on foot with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-five-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, and a face mask and was carrying a green shopping bag.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or video from the robbery to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.