Halifax police search for suspect connected to theft and arson of a vehicle

Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect connected to the theft and arson of a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S. in hopes the public will be able to assist in their investigation.

On Nov. 17, police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Demetreous Lane.

The next morning, police received a report that a burned-out vehicle was located in a parking lot on Lyle Street in Dartmouth. Police say officers confirmed it was the vehicle that had been stolen from Demetreous Lane.

Police have released images of a suspect who is described as a white man, with dark hair and a thin build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and white logo on the front, black pants, black sneakers and was carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.