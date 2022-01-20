Halifax police search for suspect connected to theft and arson of a vehicle

Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect connected to the theft and arson of a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S. in hopes the public will be able to assist in their investigation. Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect connected to the theft and arson of a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S. in hopes the public will be able to assist in their investigation.

Atlantic Top Stories