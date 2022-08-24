Halifax police search for suspect following robbery at Halifax convenience store
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect following a robbery at a Halifax convenience store Tuesday morning.
Police received a report of a robbery at the Needs convenience store located at 33 Herring Cove Road around 1:45 a.m.
According to police, a man entered the store, produced a weapon, and demanded money. He then fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 32-years-old, five-foot-seven, with a thin build and light brown hair in a ponytail.
Police say he was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
