HALIFAX - Police have arrested a 23 year old male in relation to a stabbing that took place in Fairview Canada Day afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Halifax Regional Police received a report that a 23 year old man had been stabbed in the arm on Convoy Ave.

When police arrived the suspect had fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect and victim were known to each.