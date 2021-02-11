HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault on a taxi driver last month.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to reports of an assault in progress near the 6900 block of Mumford Road in Halifax.

Police say a man got into a verbal argument with a cab driver. When the driver asked the man to leave the vehicle, he allegedly assaulted the driver before fleeing on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red hat and a blue jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, should contact police or Crime Stoppers.