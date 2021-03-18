Advertisement
Halifax police search for suspect who allegedly assaulted transit driver, passenger
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is seen on Gottingen Street on June 15, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault on a Halifax Transit bus driver.
Around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. after receiving reports that a Halifax Transit bus driver had been assaulted.
Police say a male passenger assaulted the bus driver, along with another passenger who intervened to help the driver. The suspect exited the bus and damaged the door when he attempted to re-board.
Officers say the suspect then left the area and damaged a parked vehicle on the street.
Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, thin build, 5'10'' to 6 feet tall, with brown hair in a ponytail, short brown beard and wearing a green vest.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.