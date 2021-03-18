HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault on a Halifax Transit bus driver.

Around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. after receiving reports that a Halifax Transit bus driver had been assaulted.

Police say a male passenger assaulted the bus driver, along with another passenger who intervened to help the driver. The suspect exited the bus and damaged the door when he attempted to re-board.

Officers say the suspect then left the area and damaged a parked vehicle on the street.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, thin build, 5'10'' to 6 feet tall, with brown hair in a ponytail, short brown beard and wearing a green vest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.