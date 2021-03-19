HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after receiving reports that a man was allegedly bear sprayed in Dartmouth.

At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 0-100 block of Albro Lake Road. Police say, when they arrived they learned two suspects armed with bear spray had entered an apartment and assaulted the man inside.

Police say the suspects fled in a dark SUV in an unknown direction.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information about the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.