Halifax police search for two suspects after taxi driver assaulted, vehicle stolen

Halifax Regional Police is searching for two suspects after a taxi driver was assaulted and his vehicle stolen earlier this month.

Just after 7 p.m. on March 6, officers responded to a report that a taxi driver had been assaulted and his vehicle stolen from the Atlantic Superstore parking lot on Joseph Howe Drivein Halifax.

According to police, two women took a taxi from the 2500 block of Creighton Street in Halifax to the Superstore. One woman went into the store, while the second woman waited in the parking lot with the driver.

When the woman returned to the taxi, police say both women placed the groceries in the vehicle, assaulted the driver and stole his vehicle. The driver was not physically injured, according to police.

The taxi's GPS was located in the area of London and Connolly streets shortly after the incident, while the taxi itself was located the next day on West Street in Halifax. The car is described as a golden brown four-door Toyota Camry with a taxi roof light.

The first suspect is described as a woman in her late teens or early 20s with blonde hair. She was wearing a light grey coat and dark pants at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a woman in her 50s with a medium build and her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video of the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).