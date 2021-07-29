Advertisement
Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officer
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 10:59AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 12:54PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a stolen badge.
Police say an off-duty officer reported that their badge was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Police say the badge was stolen from the 3000 block of Connaught Avenue.
Anyone with information or who is in possession of the badge is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
