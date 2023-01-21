Halifax police searching for lost firearm holding ammunition

Halifax Regional Police say the magazine was reported lost Friday night after being detached from an officer's duty belt. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) Halifax Regional Police say the magazine was reported lost Friday night after being detached from an officer's duty belt. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island