Halifax police searching for lost firearm holding ammunition

A Halifax-area search has been conducted Saturday after a police-issued firearm magazine said to be containing ammunition was reported lost.

Halifax Regional Police say the magazine was reported lost Friday night after being detached from an officer's duty belt.

"Police remind members of the public that possession of police-issued equipment by the public is prohibited by law," said Halifax police, in a news release.

Anyone with information about the lost article are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.