HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in relation to an incident involving anti-Semitic stickers that is being investigated as a hate crime.

On September 9, police were alerted to a number of stickers with an anti-Semitic message that had been posted in the area of South Park Street, Spring Garden Road and Summer Street in Halifax.

The stickers, reported to police by the Atlantic Jewish Council, falsely imply a connection between the Jewish community and COVID-19.

“Obviously it’s very upsetting,” said Naomi Rosenfeld, executive director of the Atlantic Jewish Council. “This is just a fringe, radical, small, small group, and we know that we have solidarity amongst the community.

Police are investigating the stickers as a hate crime.

Police say they are looking to speak with a person of interest who is described as a white man in his 60’s, approximately 5’ 6”, with a slim build and clean shaven. He was wearing a round brim hat, a brown or tan jacket or trench coat, and may have been carrying an old-style suitcase or briefcase.

Police say this man may frequent the areas of Spring Garden Road, Quinpool Road or the area near the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person of interest or this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.