HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for help from the public in their search for a suspect after an assault at a gas station Monday night.

Police say they received a report of a weapons assault at an Esso station on Young Street around 10:20 p.m.

They say a man approached a male driver who was in his vehicle parked outside the station. The suspect then assaulted the driver with what is being described as an ‘edged weapon.’

The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

Police say they are looking for a white male, wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, blue baseball cap, white socks, black sneakers and black globes.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.