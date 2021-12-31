Halifax police searching for suspect in Thursday evening robbery in Dartmouth

Police in Halifax responded to a robbery in-progress at the Triple N Convenience & Kitchen located at 187 Windmill Road in Dartmouth on Thursday.

At about 6:35 p.m., a man entered the store, demanded cash, and then fled on foot empty-handed.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately five-foot-six-inches tall, with a slim build.

They say the suspect was wearing a light green hooded jacket, black pants and white and black sneakers.