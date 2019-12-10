HALIFAX -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in Halifax earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police say the 26-year-old man was crossing Bell Road at Robie Street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading east on Bell Road around 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Police say the vehicle stopped at first, and the occupants briefly spoke with the man, but they left the scene without exchanging information.

Police are looking for the driver, who is described as a woman between the ages of 20 and 25. She has dark, medium-length hair and circular gold-rimmed glasses.

The passenger is described as a woman between the ages of 20 and 25 with light-coloured, medium-length hair.

The vehicle is a dark-coloured, four-door car.

Police are asking the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact them.