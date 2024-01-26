Halifax police seek help identifying jewelry store robbery suspects

The Halifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s assistance to identify suspects related to a break and enter at a jewelry store on the Bedford Highway.

Two men allegedly broke into La Mine d’Or Jewellers at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to a news release.

Police say the suspects broke into the store through the wall of another business, which was also broken into. The suspects stole “a quantity of jewelry” and police believe they fled in a vehicle, the release says.

Police describe one suspect as:

about five-foot-nine-inches

250 pounds

wearing a blue pullover sweater with a Hurley logo on the front

Police describe the second suspect as:

about five-foot-eleven-inches

170 pounds

wearing a grey zip-up sweater

Police say the vehicle is a gold-coloured Toyota Camry or Corolla.

