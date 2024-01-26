ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police seek help identifying jewelry store robbery suspects

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Share

    The Halifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s assistance to identify suspects related to a break and enter at a jewelry store on the Bedford Highway.

    Two men allegedly broke into La Mine d’Or Jewellers at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to a news release.

    Police say the suspects broke into the store through the wall of another business, which was also broken into. The suspects stole “a quantity of jewelry” and police believe they fled in a vehicle, the release says.

    Police describe one suspect as:

    • about five-foot-nine-inches
    • 250 pounds
    • wearing a blue pullover sweater with a Hurley logo on the front

    Police describe the second suspect as:

    • about five-foot-eleven-inches
    • 170 pounds
    • wearing a grey zip-up sweater

    Police say the vehicle is a gold-coloured Toyota Camry or Corolla.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News