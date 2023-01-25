Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide

Halifax -

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.

On Dec. 24, 2022, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in the 1700 block of Brunswick Street.

Police say they found Sawyer unresponsive on the sidewalk on Prince Street, just east of Brunswick Street.

He was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators now say they are interested in speaking to a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and have released a photo of him.

They say he may have information that could assist their investigation.

Police describe the man as Black, in his 20s to 30s, tall with a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black coat and a black shirt with a gold symbol.

Police say the potential witness is not a suspect and they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

Halifax Regional Police are asking the potential witness, or anyone with information on his identity, to call them at 902-490-5020.