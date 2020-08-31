HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred last month in Halifax.

Police say they responded a report of a "physical disturbance in progress on a Halifax Transit bus" on the evening of July 27.

"While on scene, police received a report that a man had been assaulted by another man," the police said in a news release. "The suspect had left the area prior to police arrival."

Police say the suspect is a white man in his twenties. On the night in question, he was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black shoes with white socks and carrying a black Fit for Life duffel bag.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.