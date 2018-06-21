

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who requires medication.

Tyrell Isaac was last seen on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth around noon Wednesday.

Police say there is no indication Isaac has met with foul play, but they are concerned for his well-being because he requires medication.

Isaac is described as a male youth with a medium complexion and a birth mark on his neck. He is five-foot-five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing ripped beige pants.

Anyone with information about Isaac’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.