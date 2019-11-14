HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the murder of Terrance Patrick Izzard.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue in Halifax shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2016.

Officers found 58-year-old Izzard at the scene, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Izzard’s death and they are asking those people to come forward.

Izzard’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.