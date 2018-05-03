

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 10-year-old cold case.

Police say two beat officers patrolling on Gottingen Street heard gunshots in the area of Sunrise Walk and Olympic Court around 12:08 a.m. on May 3, 2008.

The officers rushed to the scene, where they found 21-year-old Jaurmar Carvery lying on the walkway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Carvery was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say the investigation into Carvery’s death remains active, but is unsolved.

His murder is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Carvery’s death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.