HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Dartmouth man who was reported missing in December.

Police say 43-year-old Michael James Batty was reported missing on December 16, 2019; however, he was last heard from in November.

Batty is described as a white man, 5-foot-11, weighing around 181 lbs, with dark hair. Police say he’s known to frequent Dartmouth’s north end.

While there isn’t any information to suggest Batty has met with foul play, his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police are asking Batty or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.