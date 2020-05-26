HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating reports of an alleged stabbing on a Halifax Transit bus on Sunday.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault involving two men and a woman on a bus.

Two of the individuals are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say all three people exited the bus in the area of Oxford and North streets, and headed in separate directions.

Police arrested a man in the area and seized two knives from him. He was later released without charges.

Investigators, who have not been able to locate the two potential victims, are asking them, or anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.