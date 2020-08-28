HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are putting out a call for information 35 years after the shooting death of Michael Leonard Hamm.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Windsor and Duncan streets at 7:44 p.m. on Aug. 28, 1985.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of the 30-year-old man. Police say he had been fatally shot.

Investigators believe Hamm had left his home on Tower Road and was walking south on Windsor Street, near Duncan Street, when a suspect ran up to him and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Police say Hamm had also been a victim of a shooting in May 1985, which they haven’t ruled out as being connected to the incident.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Michael’s murder and we hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Hamm’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Callers to the program must provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court.

Anyone with information about the murder of Michael Hamm is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.