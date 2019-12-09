HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a lost hearing device valued at $10,000.

Police say a 93-year-old man lost the external component of his hearing implant in the area of 102 Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth on July 12.

Police say the area was searched at the time, but the device wasn’t located.

As a last resort, the man’s family contacted police last week to see if it had been turned in.

Police issued a news release on Monday, asking for help in finding the device.

“Given the essential nature of the device, we want to make every effort to try to find it and return it to the owner,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod.

The device is described as a RONDO 2 audio processor manufactured by Med-El. It is black, oval-shaped, and 46.8 mm x 35.8 mm x 12.1 in size. It is very lightweight.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to contact police.