Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly threatened a group of people and their dog on a walking trail in Herring Cove, N.S.

Police say a group of people was walking their dogs on the MacIntosh Run Trail System near Norawarren Drive around 11 a.m. on Feb. 7 when they encountered a man walking with his two dogs.

Police say the man’s dogs got into an altercation with one of the dogs in the larger group. After the animals were separated, police allege the man threatened to kill the dog and also threatened and swore at the people in the group, which included several young children.

No injuries were reported.

Police would like to speak to the man, who is described as a white man with an average height and average build. He is believed to be around 23 years old. Police say he was wearing a hooded sweater at the time of the incident.

One of the dogs is described as a large, brown Labrador-Shepherd mix and the second is described as a white and grey pit-bull.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.