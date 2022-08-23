Halifax police seek missing inmate who escaped from Burnside jail

Halifax Regional Police say 43-year-old Ryan Taylor Wilband escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Aug. 22, 2022. (Halifax Regional Police) Halifax Regional Police say 43-year-old Ryan Taylor Wilband escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Aug. 22, 2022. (Halifax Regional Police)

