Halifax police seek missing inmate who escaped from Burnside jail

Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say 43-year-old Ryan Taylor Wilband escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., around 12:30 p.m.

Police say Wilband left the area on foot and was reported missing that day.

Police alerted the public to the inmate’s escape shortly after noon Tuesday.

Wilband was in custody at the facility -- also known as the Burnside jail – on charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaches of probation.

The Department of Justice says it is conducting a "full review" of the incident.

Wilband is described as a white man with a bald head. He is five-foot-six and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

He has a tattoo of a demon on his right shoulder and on his stomach.

Anyone with information on Wilband’s whereabouts, or who sees a man fitting his description, is asked to call 911 immediately. Police warn Wilband should not be approached.



