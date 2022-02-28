Halifax police seek missing woman who hasn’t been seen in 10 days

The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in 10 days.

Police say Marley Alicia Morris was last seen on Feb. 18 in downtown Dartmouth, but she wasn’t reported missing until a week later, on Feb. 26.

Morris is described as an Indigenous woman, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair. She is about five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

“There is no information to suggest that Marley has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

The HRP is asking Morris, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.