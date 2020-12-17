HALIFAX -- Police are trying to identify a person who may have interacted with a man accused of murdering another man in Halifax’s south end last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a rooming house on Morris Street around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Police found two men with serious injuries inside the residence. They were both taken to hospital.

One man died in hospital and his death has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Donald Scott McKay of Halifax.

The second man, identified as 70-year-old James Alfred Maclean, has been charged with second-degree murder in McKay’s death.

Police say they would like to speak to a person who may have interacted with Maclean on the south side of Morris Street, close to the intersection with Birmingham Street, around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Police say the person had a thin build and was wearing a grey hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark toque and a non-surgical mask.

Police say the person is not considered a suspect and they are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with McKay’s murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.