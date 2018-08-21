If you have video footage or pictures of a motor-vehicle collision in Halifax on the weekend, police would like to talk with you.

Police say they’re looking for witnesses and evidence as part of their investigation of a crash that occurred just after 5 p.m. on Saturday inbound on Highway 102 near Exit 0.

“A white Acura traveling outbound from Bayers Road crossed over the low median and collided with a Black Grand Caravan traveling inbound. The two occupants of the Acura were taken to the hospital by EHS with life threatening injuries,” the police said in a news release. The Caravan driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have information about this incident, call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.