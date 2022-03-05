Halifax police seek public assistance in locating missing youth

Halifax Regional Police are asking for public assistance in location a missing 16-year-old youth.

Police say Devon Sinclair Marsman is described as African Nova Scotian and was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.

According to police, he was last heard from the week of Feb. 21.

Police say no information suggests Devon has met with foul play, however say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.