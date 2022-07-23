Halifax police seek public help to locate missing man, last seen in January

Halifax Regional Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who was last heard from in January.

Police say Robert Scott Cheverie, 29, was reported missing to police on July 12.

According to police, it is believed Cheverie was last seen in the Halifax area. He is described to be about five-foot-10 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes, and brown hair.

Police say there is no information, or evidence, suggesting foul play however, police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Cheverie or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.