

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that occurred Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a report of a pedestrian/motor vehicle collision at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Jubilee Road and Oxford Street in Halifax.

“A vehicle turning right onto Oxford Street struck a 20-year-old male pedestrian who was attempting to cross Jubilee Road in a marked crosswalk,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly, and then left the area.”

No injuries were reported after the collision.

Police say the vehicle is described as an older model black SUV with a Nova Scotia license plate. The female driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are asking the driver of the SUV, or anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, to contact police.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.