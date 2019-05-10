

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help 10 years after the murder of Tanya Jean Brooks.

The woman’s body was found in a basement window well of St. Patrick’s-Alexandra School in Halifax the afternoon of May 11, 2009.

Brooks was known to frequent the Gottingen Street area. She was last seen leaving police headquarters on the street around 8:20 p.m. the night before she was found dead.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but the case has never been solved.

Investigators believe Brooks knew her killer and that there are people who have information who have not spoken to police.

On the 10th anniversary of her death, police are asking those people to come forward.

Brooks was a 36-year-old aboriginal woman and the mother of five children.

Her homicide is a part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.