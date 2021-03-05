Advertisement
Halifax police seek public's help identifying construction tool thieves
Halifax Regional Police say that on Feb. 17 they received a report of a break and enter that had occurred sometime overnight at a construction site in the 7000 block of Mumford Road.
"The suspects broke into the area and stole approximately $20,000 worth of tools," police said in a news release. "The suspects are described as men wearing work coveralls, work boots, hoodies and faces masks."
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact them. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.