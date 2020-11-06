HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are looking for people who witnessed an assault on Hartlen Street in Dartmouth on Oc. 21 at 5:50 p.m.

A person was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators are seeking witnesses to the incident as well as information on the victim’s activities and/or whereabouts between October 20 and 21," police said in a new release.

Police said they are not releasing a photo of the victim -- to protect his privacy – but described him as a white 49-year-old male who is five-foot-eight and 120 pounds with a slim build and brown hair.

On the day of the incident he was wearing a black nylon jacket, a green and white striped shirt, jeans, black dress shoes and a brown fedora hat.

"He is known to frequent the Main Street/Tacoma Drive area of Dartmouth and usually wears blue sneakers and a black or blue Nike baseball hat," police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.