Featured
Halifax police seek public’s help locating 14-year-old girl
Police say 14-year-old Rylee Robinson was last seen in Welsford, N.S, Friday, April 13, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 3:14PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Rylee Robinson.
According to police, Robinson was last seen in Welsford, N.S., around 1 p.m. Friday.
She is described as white, approximately five-foot-seven, weighing 115 pounds. She has medium length straight brown hair and blue eyes.
HRP is asking anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.