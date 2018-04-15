

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Rylee Robinson.

According to police, Robinson was last seen in Welsford, N.S., around 1 p.m. Friday.

She is described as white, approximately five-foot-seven, weighing 115 pounds. She has medium length straight brown hair and blue eyes.

HRP is asking anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.